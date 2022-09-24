Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Lego Bricktales

Lego Bricktales launches on October 12

It's set to debut on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

ClockStone Software's and Thunderful Publishing's upcoming puzzle game Lego Bricktales seems to be one of the most original Lego titles in a long time. Here you will get to help Lego characters stuck in beautiful Lego dioramas, and are free to to so with the Lego pieces at you disposal. This opens up for some very creative thinking and imagination, which sounds really promising.

Now it has been revealed in a trailer and on Twitter that the game debuts on October 12. It will be released for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox. Check the short video out below.

HQ

Lego Bricktales

Related texts



Loading next content