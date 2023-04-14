Lego Bricktales is coming to mobile later this month

HQ

Thunderful has announced that Lego Bricktales will be making its debut on mobile platforms later this month. Set to arrive on iOS and Android devices on April 27, the game has been adapted to suit touchscreen control, and will be debuting on the App Store and the Google Play Store for £4.99 / €5.59.

"We're so excited to announce that our brick-building adventure LEGO Bricktales will launch on April 27 for iOS and Android users," said Agostino Simonetta, Chief Games Officer at Thunderful. "The brick-by-brick building mechanic in LEGO Bricktales is a match made in heaven for touchscreens and we can't wait to see your creations, when it launches on April 27 for mobile."

Following its arrival last year, Lego Bricktales has been expanded with an array of seasonal content, including most recently an Easter update. If you're interested in learning more about the game, be sure to catch our review here.