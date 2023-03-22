Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Lego Bricktales

Lego Bricktales has been already received its Easter update

The brick-building adventure is getting a jump on the annual celebration.

HQ

While we're used to seeing Easter eggs in supermarkets from the start of the year, despite the fact that Easter itself isn't until early April (around two weeks away), now Lego Bricktales is getting a jump on the upcoming holiday as well.

Because the game has now welcomed its Easter update, with this bringing a variety of new content all with a spring and Easter theme.

As noted in a press release, we're told that the free update, which is available now, has added a new Easter diorama, a new story where you have to help the Easter bunny save Easter, five new construction puzzles, one collection quest, three new wardrobe items, one new music track, and a new menu that will notify players of ongoing updates.

Will you be making some Easter scenes in this update?

Lego Bricktales

