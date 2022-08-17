Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Lego Bricktales

Lego Bricktales gets platforms confirmed

The puzzle game will be debuting sometime later this year.

When Lego Bricktales was announced earlier this year, we didn't get a whole lot of information, not even the formats that the game is supposed to be released on. Today, that has changed.

ClockStone Software and Thunderful Publishing has revealed in a new trailer that Lego Bricktales will be launching on PC, PlayStation 4/5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X later this year. This puzzle game has five different biomes with different dioramas in which Lego Minifigures need your help. How you solve this, is entirely up to you and your imagination.

