Lego Bricktales gets platforms confirmed

When Lego Bricktales was announced earlier this year, we didn't get a whole lot of information, not even the formats that the game is supposed to be released on. Today, that has changed.

ClockStone Software and Thunderful Publishing has revealed in a new trailer that Lego Bricktales will be launching on PC, PlayStation 4/5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X later this year. This puzzle game has five different biomes with different dioramas in which Lego Minifigures need your help. How you solve this, is entirely up to you and your imagination.