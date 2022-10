HQ

Yesterday wasn't just any Wednesday, as it also market the release of Lego Bricktales. This is nothing like the TT Games Lego titles, but rather about solving puzzles in beautiful dioramas. And this can be done in many different ways as we finally get to use Lego blocks as intended - to build stuff.

We can highly recommend this game and in this new release trailer, ClockStone Software and Thunderful Publishing gives us a quick understanding of this clever and surprisingly beautiful concept.