Lego brickifies the iconic Shelby Cobra 427 S/C

If you've been looking for a new Lego model to add to your collection, the latest announcement may just be what you've been searching for. The Danish toy maker has teamed up with Shelby Cobra to turn the iconic 427 S/C into a Lego set, a model that is designed for adult builders and collectors.

The set slots into the Icons range and it's designed as a 1:10 scale model that spans 1,241 pieces. It has manoeuvrable steering, opening doors, boot, and bonnet, a moving V8 engine, and all while coming in the Shelby Cobra colours of deep blue with a white racing stripe.

For those looking for a little bit of extra detail, the boot comes equipped with a toolbox, and there is a fire extinguisher nestled between the two seats, all while the infamous $100 bill is found on the dashboard to pay homage to creator Carroll Shelby's bet wherein passengers were tasked with reaching out and grabbing the note during acceleration, and if they could manage the feat they could keep the money.

The set will debut on July 4 and it'll be priced at £159.99/$159.99/€139.99.

