Lego Brawls

Lego Brawls is coming to consoles this September

The title originally launched on Apple Arcade.

HQ

A release date has finally been set for when Lego Brawls will be making its debut on consoles. Launching originally on Apple Arcade, it was formerly announced that the game would be making its debut on Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch this summer, but an exact date had yet to be shared.

However, now we know exactly when the game will launch on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch, with that very date being September 2, 2022. This information comes in a new trailer, which you can see in its entirety below.

HQ
Lego Brawls

