Lego Brawls coming for PC and consoles in June

Three years ago, Lego Brawls was released for Apple Arcade. It's basically a light hearted team based fighter with Lego characters, a little bit like Smash Bros but with Lego characters (pirates, firemen, astronauts and so on). This summer, more people will be able to join the fun as it is being released for PC, Playstation, Switch and Xbox on June 22.

Below is the announcement trailer for these formats, check it out and see if this might be something to entertain you on a rainy day during your summer vacation this year.

Lego Brawls

