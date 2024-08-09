Lego board games are on their way

HQ

Soon there will be an even better way to actually play with Lego. The Danish block-building giant has announced a partnership with Asmodee to create actual physical board games using Lego.

We're told that this will include "an exciting range of high-quality LEGO board games for all types of players, inventing new ways for families and brick fans around the world to play within the LEGO universe."

To ensure this partnership is realised in the best possible manner, Lego has set up a new studio with Asmodee called Dotted Games, which is tasked with bringing "the best LEGO board games to fans and families, while unlocking fresh avenues of play thanks to the versatility of LEGO bricks."

Speaking about this partnership, Lego board games lead Jaume Fabregat has stated: "By combining Asmodee's extensive expertise in board games with the limitless potential of the LEGO system, we are unlocking exponential possibilities for innovation in play. This partnership paves the way for future collaborations that will redefine the LEGO building experience within the tabletop landscape, offering fans unique and distinctive play experiences."

The first game to feature as part of this partnership will be called Monkey Palace. The description of the board game adds: "participants are invited to compete against each other while helping the monkey rebuild the Monkey Palace. Players must cleverly build their way upwards, creating longer and taller staircases to get bricks and banana points in this innovative and strategic building board game.​ With no single route to victory, players will always want to play again!​"

Monkey Palace will debut on October 3, 2024, after debuting at the Essen Spiel on the same day. It will then be followed by another board game called Brick Like This!, with this being a party game that tasks 2-8 players with working together.

