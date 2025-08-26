Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight will show us the definitive Batman story

HQ

Batman and Lego may seem like a bit of a chalk and cheese pairing at first, but they work together immensely well, which is why we're getting a new video game collaboration between the two once more. Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight combines comics, movies, other video games and more to tell one long, coherent story of Batman.

At Gamescom, we asked Jonathan Smith, TT Games' head of production and strategic director, how the team manages to decide on which version of certain character origins and events they'll depict in the game.

"It's a painstaking job of sifting through all the source material," Smith explained. "Our story team and our design team deeply immersed for many months in all those references. And then sort of prioritizing. So we want to have everything. But of course we have to prioritize some things."

Smith went on to explain that the main story in the game will hit "the iconic moments that players would most expect, particularly from the movies," but that there are also "extra characters and side missions and extra life and surprises in the city as well," so we've got some Easter eggs to look forward to.

Check out our full interview for Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight below, and keep an eye out for our upcoming Gamescom preview.