Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight will see nods to the Batfleck suits

HQ

Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is just a few months away now, and is set to bring us back to the heady days of punching criminals until they turned into a myriad of plastic pieces strewn across the floor. While Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight will be different from past Lego Batman games in a lot of ways, it will include plenty of options to customise our Caped Crusader, with more than 100 skins available.

In the game's promotions, we've seen and have had confirmed Batsuits from the Christian Bale, Michael Keaton, and even Robert Pattinson movies. It seemed to IGN that Batfleck was being left out, and so they asked TT Games head of production and strategic director Jonathan Smith if Ben Affleck's version of Batman would get some love.

"We draw upon everything across the history of the franchise into this game," Smith said. "So yeah, you've got suits and moments and vehicles that everyone will recognize from across all movies."

There you have it, Snyder fans. Ben Affleck's version of Batman, which lingered long in the DCEU, will have his time in the sun. Here's hoping for some story missions inspired by the Snyderverse, where Bruce can stop himself from killing Superman after hearing the name Martha.

You'll be free to tear around Gotham as whatever version of Batman you want when the game launches on the 29th of May.