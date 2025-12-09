Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight to appear at The Game Awards

HQ

Now that the day of The Game Awards is drawing near, we're getting all sorts of reveals for games that'll be at the event. There will still be plenty of surprises sprinkled in, but we also get to know what games will be present ahead of time to build up hype. One such game is Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight.

TT Games' all-encompassing open-world Lego Batman title proved a blast when we played the demo at Gamescom, and now it's ready to show itself off once again to the crowd at The Game Awards.

Here's hoping we get a release date reveal for the game. Right now, Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is aiming to release in 2026, but with the new year fast approaching, it would be nice to have a proper date to put down in our calendars for the release of this action-packed Lego adventure.