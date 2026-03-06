Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight teaches us all how to embrace our inner goon in its latest trailer

HQ

Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight's latest trailer takes quite a different approach in showing us how the hench-people of Gotham go about their daily lives. Part-work, part-hobby by the looks of things, being a hench-person is fun for the whole family, even if it can result in you getting punched into itty bitty plastic pieces by the Batman and his chums.

As NPCs, or Notorious, Professional Criminals as the trailer explains, hench-people have a few rules they need to live by if they want to join one of Gotham's greater gangs. They'll have to dress for the job they want, which means wearing clown make-up, a penguin costume, or even sunglasses at night. They should also use the buddy system, preferably with a bigger, meaner enemy they can use to distract Batman while they make a break for it.

Thirdly, you'll need to beware the Batman as one of Gotham's many goons. He's a mean, grizzled crime-fighter, who doesn't let any rabble rouser have any fun in the great city of Gotham. So you'll want to stay aware at all times, definitely never turning your back to a position he could grab you from and snap your arm.

But hey, it's not all about fighting Batman and dressing sharp, as there are some great benefits, too, such as getting access to the Iceberg Lounge, as well as a great health and dental plan. Perhaps we'll need to dress up as a henchman in Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, and get to see just how nice they have it.