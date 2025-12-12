LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight seemingly delayed for Nintendo Switch 2

HQ

TT Games and WB Games showed a new trailer for LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight at The Game Awards, showing new characters, vehicles, iconic Batman villains and plenty of references to the movies, comics and games, including Batman Arkham Asylum. Most importantly, the release date was released: May 29, 2025.

However, that date is only set for the PlayStation 5, Xbox and PC versions of the game. The Nintendo Switch 2 of LEGO Batman will be announced at a later date, indicating that this version has seemingly been delayed and therefore will release later.

It's also worth noting that LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight will not release on the original Nintendo Switch, only on Switch 2. The open-world nature of the game means this is a more demanding game than previous LEGO game, but it is still disappointing, giving that LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was also an open-world game (sort of) and performed solidly on the original Switch...

We will stay tuned to learn about LEGO Batman's release date on Switch 2, and hopefully it doesn't get delayed too much compared to the other versions. Are you excited about LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight?