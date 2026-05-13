Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight reveals playable Joker and Harley Quinn in new trailer

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Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight isn't quite out yet, but already TT Games has revealed the first DLC for the game, and it'll let us cause a great deal of mayhem. In the new trailer for the game's Deluxe Edition, we got a glimpse at its upcoming major DLC, the Mayhem Collection.

The Mayhem Collection includes Mayhem Mode, a new game mode where you are tasked with causing as much chaos in Gotham as possible. In this mode, you won't be playing as Batman and friends undoing all the hard work you've done across Gotham. Instead, you'll get to play as the Joker and Harley Quinn.

The DLC also comes with a new story mission for the Joker and Harley, as well as Sinister Suits for each of the seven playable characters. It arrives this September, but if you want Deluxe Edition goodies earlier, you'll also get 28 extra suits, 20 new Batcave items, and early access to the game. Check out everything you'll get in the trailer below: