Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight PC specs revealed

With the PC market in the state that it's in right now, the requirements and specifications needed to play the latest games feel more important than ever, both from the player and developer perspective as if you don't have a rig capable of running the latest titles, are you really going to spend hundreds on a new stick of RAM or GPU?

Luckily, Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight has toned down its RAM requirements, but that doesn't mean that it's exactly light on demand, either. Via the system requirements portion of the game's Steam page, you'll need 16GB of RAM to run the game, whether that's at minimum or recommended specs. For the lower end, you'll also want an Intel Core i5-9600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 as your CPU, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070, 8 GB or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT, 8 GB or INTEL Arc A770, 16GB for your GPU.

50GB of storage and an SSD is also required no matter what speed you're running the game at, and Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight ramps up the performance requirements quite significantly when we look at the recommended specifications. An NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 10 GB or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT 16 GB GPU is needed, alongside an Intel Core i7-12700K or AMD Ryzen 7 7700X for your CPU. These aren't the latest models, but they still feel pretty beefy for a Lego game.

Do you have what it takes to run Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight?