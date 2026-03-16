Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is launching one week earlier than planned

HQ

In a world where game delays are rather common, hearing that a game will actually arrive sooner than expected is a very positive change. So far in 2026, we've had one instance where this has occurred for a major game, as Pragmata has been pulled forward a week to April 17, and now a month later, we can expect Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight to be following suit.

Warner Bros. Games has revealed that TT Games' anticipated project will no longer be arriving on May 29, as the launch has been brought forward a week to May 22. Yep, you'll soon be able to experience some of the Caped Crusader's most famous adventures a little sooner than planned, with the debut still slated for PC (Steam and Epic Games Store), PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. The Switch 2 version will still launch sometime later in 2026.

On top of this, those who pre-order the Deluxe Edition of the game will be able to hop in even sooner, as there will be a 72-hour early access period for this edition, meaning the launch will technically happen on May 19. And speaking about pre-orders, you can now register your interest for a Standard or Deluxe Edition copy of the game.

This change means Lego Batman will be competing against Forza Horizon 6 in what is shaping up to be a very strong week for video games in spring 2026. That is unless Playground Games wants to join in on the 'earlier-launch-dates-than-expected-party'? Your move Playground...