Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is getting a visit from Joker and Harley Quinn
The expansion Mayhem Collection DLC arrives next month and we have a new trailer showing what it has to offer.
As we've mentioned before, Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight will be expanded with DLC featuring both Harley Quinn and the Joker, as well as a new story. It also includes a new game mode called Mayhem Mode and something called the Sinister Pack, which features the following items:
This package is called the Mayhem Collection DLC and will be released on September 18, included for everyone who owns the Deluxe Edition, but it can of course also be purchased separately. We've now received a trailer for all of this, which you can check out below.
Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is out now, and you can read our review of it here.