Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is getting a visit from Joker and Harley Quinn

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As we've mentioned before, Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight will be expanded with DLC featuring both Harley Quinn and the Joker, as well as a new story. It also includes a new game mode called Mayhem Mode and something called the Sinister Pack, which features the following items:



Batman - The Batman Who Laughs outfit (Dark Nights: Metal #2 | 2017)



Robin - Robin King outfit (Dark Nights: DM - Legends of the Dark Knights #1 | 2020)



Nightwing - Joker outfit (Nightwing #16 | 2011)



Batgirl - Joker outfit (Jokerized DC Multiverse Action Figure)



Jim Gordon - Joker outfit (The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #9 | 2022)



Catwoman - Joker outfit (Catwoman #65 | 1993)



Talia al Ghul - outfit (DC Elseworlds comic series | 1997)



Vehicle - Jokermobile (Arkham Trilogy)



Batcave Items - Helmet (The Merciless), Joker Fish Aquarium, Barbatos Statue, Snake Clowns, and Long Halloween Pumpkin



This package is called the Mayhem Collection DLC and will be released on September 18, included for everyone who owns the Deluxe Edition, but it can of course also be purchased separately. We've now received a trailer for all of this, which you can check out below.

Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is out now, and you can read our review of it here.

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