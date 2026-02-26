Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight includes a remake of a classic scene from Tim Burton's Batman

HQ

Earlier today, we reported on some really exciting fan service featured in the upcoming Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, namely that the Batfleck costume will be available to use, as one of around 100 options. But... that's certainly not the only thing Batman fans have to look forward to, and now a new trailer reveals that perhaps the best scene from perhaps the best Batman movie has been recreated in Lego.

We're talking about Tim Burton's first Batman movie from 1989, which was simply called Batman. There's a scene where the Joker (played by Jack Nicholson) vandalises the Gotham City Art Museum to the tune of Prince's Partyman. The song has been licensed for the game, and you can check out what the scene looks like in Lego form below.

HQ

Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight will be released for PC, PlayStation 5, Switch 2, and Xbox Series S/X on May 29.