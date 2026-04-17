Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight has a fully customizable Batcave

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In just over a month, we'll once again get to dive into the wonderful world of Lego Batman in a game that seems to be the closest we'll get to the classic Arkham series since it revolutionized the superhero genre some 15 years ago. It's still a Lego game, though, despite a massive open Gotham City to explore.

We can see this not only in the design and the more child-friendly focus, but also in the fact that we'll be able to build things. This apparently includes our Batcave, which we'll be able to design with surprising freedom, including display cases for all our Batman suits (we told you about one of them yesterday), furniture, workout equipment, and other decorations.

We also have a workbench at our disposal, which we can use to upgrade our equipment, as well as a massive garage filled with plenty of Batman's most iconic vehicles. Check out the Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight trailer below, featuring a thorough tour of the Batcave, which appears to be a much more significant part of the adventure than we had anticipated.