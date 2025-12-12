Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight gets a release date at The Game Awards

HQ

Previously, developer TT Games announced that the upcoming Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight would be a sort of collection of iconic Dark Knight memories paired with an absolutely massive open world to explore.

That does seem to be the case in the newest gameplay trailer, which mixes scenes from the movies from different eras combined with Arkham-esque combat an exploration.

The game also received its final release date, May 29th 2026 on all platforms. You can see the trailer below.