LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | The Game Awards
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      Gamereactor

      •   English

      Log in member
      Gamereactor
      news
      Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight
      Featured: The Game Awards 2025 Coverage

      Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight gets a release date at The Game Awards

      The game officially launches on May 29th 2026.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      Previously, developer TT Games announced that the upcoming Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight would be a sort of collection of iconic Dark Knight memories paired with an absolutely massive open world to explore.

      That does seem to be the case in the newest gameplay trailer, which mixes scenes from the movies from different eras combined with Arkham-esque combat an exploration.

      The game also received its final release date, May 29th 2026 on all platforms. You can see the trailer below.

      HQ
      Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight

      Related texts



      Loading next content