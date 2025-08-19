LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight could be one of Batman's greatest games

HQ

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is the new game from TT Games. Announced during Summer Game Fest, it is launching in 2026, and it's an action adventure with an open world, taking moments from all the history of the character.

Jonathan Smith, head of TT Games, told Geoff Keighley that this game tells the whole story of Batman, with iconic moments from "decades of Batman movies, TV shows, comics and games". There are scenes from the Batman movies (The Dark Knight, The Batman), but there are also references to the Arkham games, for example.

The combat system has also been completely revamped, and for the first time in LEGO games, difficulty levels, so players wanting a more challenging experience will be served.

After LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight could be not only the best LEGO game, but also the definitive Batman game. It is launching on 2026 on PS5, Xbox Series X, PC and Nintendo Switch 2 (and only Switch 2, not the first one).