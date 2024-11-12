Lego Art gets romantic with Love set

HQ

It's nearing the holidays and that means you are no doubt looking to grab some fun gifts for family and friends. If you have someone that you want to show a bit of affection for, perhaps an individual who appreciates the work of artist Robert Indiana, then Lego might just have the perfect set for you.

As part of the Lego Art range, the iconic Love sculpture has been brickified into a 791-piece set that is perfect for being displayed on a bookshelf or similar. The set has been created in time for the original sculpture's 55th anniversary in 2025, and speaking about the set, Lego adds:

"LEGO Art LOVE features a similar design and vibrant red, blue and green colours, acting as a perfect piece to decorate that empty shelf, mantle or table in any room. Aimed at adults, it provides an immersive and mindful building experience. The set also comes with two building instructions, allowing adults to enjoy the social experience of building the set with a loved one."

The main catch with this set is that it won't actually debut until January 1, but pre-orders are available as of now, meaning you can put in an order and maybe even save it for a special someone before Valentine's Day rolls back around.

The Love set will retail for £69.99 / €79.99.