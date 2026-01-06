Lego announces Smart Bricks at CES, introducing new ways to create

HQ

We didn't really know what to expect from Lego's appearance at CES, as the Danish toy company doesn't usually show up to the biggest technology convention of the year. Many assumed it would be the place that the F1 Academy car for its Lego Racing team would be presented, but it had more to show on top of that.

The star of the presentation was the reveal of the new Smart Bricks, a special new technology that is looking to provide fresh ways to build and create. The premise of the bricks are simple, using these little blocks that are shaped like normal Lego bricks, you will be able to programme and adjust them to emit sounds and light to elevate the playing experience.

In total, three Smart pieces have been announced, with these including a regular Smart Brick, plus Smart Tags and Smart Minifigures that can be paired to the Bricks to add new responsive ways to play that include "appropriate sounds and behaviours".

As the Smart technology has just been announced, it won't appear broadly across Lego's portfolio as of yet, as rather only three sets will initially welcome the technology. All are based on the Star Wars brand and the first is Luke's Red Five X-Wing, the second is Darth Vader's TIE Fighter, and the third is Throne Room Duel & A-Wing. The sets span between 473 and 962-pieces, and will be more expensive than regular Lego sets of the same number of pieces, with the 962-piece Throne Room set looking to retail for around £140/€160/$160. Pre-orders for the sets open later this week.

Each of the three new sets will be looking to launch on March 1, and no doubt these will just be the beginning of the new Smart initiative that senior vice president and head of creative play lab, Tom Donaldson, explains will set "a new standard for interactive, imaginative experiences" and all without needing a screen.