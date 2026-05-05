Lego announces road bike model with working steering and coasting capabilities

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Who needs the great outdoors? Why bother heading out on the open road, basking in the sunshine, and improving your fitness levels when you can instead stay inside and play with Lego?

This summer, instead of hopping on a road bike and taking to the tarmac, Lego wants you to stay indoors and to build your own road bike model. This isn't just any old Lego set however, as it's an Icons build (not a Technic, surprisingly) and a set that features working steering and coasting capability thanks to its functioning drivetrain. Yep, it's quite an engineering feat and one that stands out for its less than blocky appearance, making this clearly an adults or a collector's piece for those who adore cycling.

Spanning 1,015 pieces, the set has a one-way gear mechanism, derailleurs, brake callipers, clipless pedals, a silver-coloured drive chain, a water bottle holder, a rear light, and a rear wheel-lift stand too. Essentially, it has everything you may want from a bike, just at a fraction of the size.

The set is currently available to pre-order but it will be launching officially on June 1. Those who want to snag a set can do so for £109.99/€119.99.

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