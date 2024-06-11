Lego announces new Lamborghini Countach 5000 set

HQ

Just as it is increasingly becoming true that every IP has its own Fortnite crossover, almost everything you can think of is getting a Lego set. A Polaroid camera? Check. A retro radio? Check. A Lamborghini Countach 5000 Quattrovalvole? Check check checkity check.

We've seen Lego cars before, and the latest set is the Lamborghini Countach 5000 Quattrovalvole, which will release on the 4th of July. It has 1506 pieces, and is meant for builders aged 18 and over.

If you're familiar with the car, you'll be able to recognise iconic features like the scissor doors, a V12 engine, and that famous white colour. As with most premium Lego sets, this item will cost you a pretty penny. Specifically, it's £159.99 on the Lego website.

