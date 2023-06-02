Lego announces Hogwarts Castle set

HQ

If Hogwarts Legacy wasn't enough Harry Potter joy for you, Lego has just announced something you're sure to like. It's a new set called Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle and Grounds, which pretty much reveals what it is; a miniature Hogwarts with surroundings.

It includes details like Chamber of Secrets, the Greenhouse, Whomping Willow, various classrooms, Chessboard Chamber and Durmstrang Ship, all in the middle of Black Lake. This set consists of 2660 pieces and is recommended from 18 years. You can pre-order it now with a planned delivery on September 1 for $169.99.

It deserves to be mentioned that if you really want to indulge in Harry Potter, there was an even bigger Hogwarts set released back in 2018, which is still available as well.

Check out some images of this beauty below.