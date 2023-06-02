Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Hogwarts Legacy

Lego announces Hogwarts Castle set

It comes with pretty much everything a Potterhead could ever ask for.

If Hogwarts Legacy wasn't enough Harry Potter joy for you, Lego has just announced something you're sure to like. It's a new set called Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle and Grounds, which pretty much reveals what it is; a miniature Hogwarts with surroundings.

It includes details like Chamber of Secrets, the Greenhouse, Whomping Willow, various classrooms, Chessboard Chamber and Durmstrang Ship, all in the middle of Black Lake. This set consists of 2660 pieces and is recommended from 18 years. You can pre-order it now with a planned delivery on September 1 for $169.99.

It deserves to be mentioned that if you really want to indulge in Harry Potter, there was an even bigger Hogwarts set released back in 2018, which is still available as well.

Check out some images of this beauty below.

