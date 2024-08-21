Lego announces first Lego Super Mario: Mario Kart sets at Gamescom

HQ

Interestingly, despite the fact that they have long since confirmed that they would not be attending this year's Koelnmesse, Nintendo had quite a morning at the first day of Gamescom. While the Lego Animal Crossing sets may have been presented in other ways, the Lego Group did show off the first sets in Lego's history with Mario Kart.

These sets had already been previewed at the MAR10 Day celebrations, but now we have the full list of sets, pricing and components. All Lego Super Mario: Mario Kart sets will go on sale on 1 January 2025.

The sets are as follows: Yoshi Bike, Standard kart, Donkey Kong & DK Jumbo, Baby Mario vs. Baby Luigi, Toad's Garage and Baby Peach & Grand Prix Set.

Simon Kent, Design Director at the LEGO Group, Group says: "We are beyond excited to turbo-charge our LEGO Super Mario universe with the reveal of these latest Mario Kart sets, that we know fans have been eagerly waiting for. We can't wait for builders of all ages to put their pedal to the metal and bring Mario Kart races to brick-built reality at home with friends and family. The brand-new LEGO Super Mario: Mario Kart sets provide an immersive building experience and capture the heart-pounding action of the beloved video game series - showing fans that the world is your track like never before!"