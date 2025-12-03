LEGO announces FIFA World Cup trophy: release date and prices in Europe, UK, US

HQ

The hype for World Cup 2026 is growing, and with the draw taking place this Friday, LEGO has announced that a recreation of the World Cup trophy will be released next year. As part of their more adult line-up of products, LEGO will release the 43020 FIFA World Cup Official Trophy, a recreation made of 2,842 bricks.

It is not part of the +18 adult line-up (ages +12), but it will certainly become a collector's item for many LEGO and football fans. The set was leaked on Tuesday and officially revealed on Wednesday, with pre-orders open. These are the prices (which, for a nearly 2,300 pieces build, are not bad):



EU: €179.99



UK: £159.99



US: US$199.99



The World Cup will come with a minifigure of a LEGO fan with a scaled down World Cup trophy, a mini football pitch and the numbers 26, to celebrate next summer's Wold Cup. Does this mean that we will get another World Cup in 2030?

The LEGO World Cup Official Trophy launches on March 1, 2026.