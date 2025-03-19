Lego and Pokémon are teaming up for a range of sets in 2026

HQ

Lego recently locked down a few partnerships, deals that would expand its array of portfolio and sets quite significantly. Be it Bluey or One Piece, or even Wicked, there are plenty of exciting Lego sets on their way, and the next revolves around perhaps the biggest fish of them all: Pokémon.

A multi-year deal has been struck to see Lego teaming up with The Pokémon Company to create a range of sets based on the pocket monster brand. We haven't been told the exact nature of each of the sets just yet, other than that they will be arriving from 2026, but a short teaser has been released as well as a few comments from Lego and TPC executives.

Lego's chief product and marketing officer, Julia Goldin, notes: "We are thrilled to be working with a brand that has such a deep and passionate fanbase as Pokémon, partnering to give our joint audiences what they have been asking us for. We strongly believe that through the endless possibilities of Lego play and the exciting adventures the world of Pokémon brings, this partnership will create a range of new possibilities for Trainers and builders alike."

TPC's chief product and experience officer, Gaku Susai, then expands with the following: "The Lego Group and Pokémon have strong shared values of imagination, creativity and fun, making this the perfect partnership to deliver unique, meaningful and engaging ways for Trainers to experience the Pokémon brand. Working with the best-in-class team at the Lego Group and seeing their dedication and passion for the project has culminated in an innovative and groundbreaking collaboration that will surprise and delight fans. We cannot wait to see both Lego fans and the Pokémon community's reactions in 2026."

To stay up to date with each reveal as it happens, keep a close eye on this Lego website page.