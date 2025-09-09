Lego and Paramount are teaming up for Star Trek sets

Star Trek will be celebrating its immense 60th anniversary in 2026, and needless to say, Paramount has a ton in store for the occasion. On top of new shows and projects coming to Paramount+, digital comics, scripted podcasts, a new website, and a dedicated cruiseliner, it's also been revealed that a team up with Lego is planned for dedicated sets based on the sci-fi franchise.

We aren't yet told what these sets will be as they have not been revealed, but the teaser on Lego's website explains that they will "boldly go where no one has gone before," on top of throwing further Star Trek jargon and phrases around, such as "prepare for warp speed," and "resistance is futile." There is also what seems to be a Klingon message, but admittedly our Klingon isn't the best so it's difficult to determine its meaning.

As per what to expect, a set based on the U.S.S. Enterprise does seem highly likely. Either way, stay tuned for the full reveal in the near future.

