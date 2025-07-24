Lego and Nintendo team back up for Game Boy set

HQ

Nintendo and Lego has developed a very fruitful partnership. The pair have combined for all manner of sets, be it themed ones based on iconic franchises, like Super Mario, Animal Crossing, or The Legend of Zelda, or even more historic collector's pieces that instead brickify beloved former Nintendo hardware, such as the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES). Now, the latter range is expanding with a portable option.

Lego and Nintendo has teamed up to make a Game Boy set. It's a smaller 421-piece offering that is meant to be a 1:1 scale model of the original handheld console.

It has a D-pad control system, A and B buttons, Select and Start buttons too, contrast adjustment switches, a volume dial, and a display that can be swapped out to reflect the two buildable Game Pak cartridges that come with it too - these being for The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening and Super Mario Land.

The set is made for adult designers and as for when it will make its arrival, it will be debuting on October 1, with pre-orders going live as soon as today. The price will be set to the rather reasonable £54.99/€59.99/$59.99, which means you can buy an entire games console for less than Mario Kart World or Donkey Kong Bananza! Granted, not that it's a working console...

This is an ad: