Call of Duty - Warzone
news

Lego and Nintendo are teaming up for Lego Super Mario

"It's-a me, LEGO Mario!" is all we're told as both companies ask us to stay tuned for more details.

The folks over at Lego and Nintendo just teased us in stereo when giving us a first glimpse at Lego Super Mario and announcing:

"It's-a me, LEGO Mario!"
Stay tuned... #LEGO #LEGOSuperMario #Nintendo

It remains to be seen whether it's only a physical toy or if it's part of something bigger with a game license involved, although there's no similar tease over on the Twitter account at TT Games so, for now, it's best to assume that we're only talking about a physical toy version of the iconic red plumber.

However, even if that's all it is, it could still pave the way to a whole line of Lego packs themed around Nintendo characters, and that would no doubt make a lot of collectors very happy indeed?

