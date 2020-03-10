Lego and Nintendo are teaming up for Lego Super Mario

The folks over at Lego and Nintendo just teased us in stereo when giving us a first glimpse at Lego Super Mario and announcing:

"It's-a me, LEGO Mario!"

Stay tuned... #LEGO #LEGOSuperMario #Nintendo

It remains to be seen whether it's only a physical toy or if it's part of something bigger with a game license involved, although there's no similar tease over on the Twitter account at TT Games so, for now, it's best to assume that we're only talking about a physical toy version of the iconic red plumber.

However, even if that's all it is, it could still pave the way to a whole line of Lego packs themed around Nintendo characters, and that would no doubt make a lot of collectors very happy indeed?