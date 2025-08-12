Lego and Nike expand partnership with two more sets

HQ

Lego and Nike launched its partnership recently, one that was regarded as a multi-year deal that will lead to the creation of dedicated Lego sets and also Nike apparel, like the Air Max DN shoes. Now, as part of this partnership, the pair has revealed two new buildable sets that will be launching as soon as September 1.

The first is known as the Nike Slam Dunk x Lego and is a set that sees a basketball player trapped in time, a moment before they score an epic "poster-worthy slam dunk". This set even has a few customisable elements as builders can customise the basketballer's hairstyle and jersey.

The second set is known as Nike Dunk Trickshot x Lego and offers a neighbourhood playground with a basketball hoop that has a massive Nike Dunk sneaker as a backdrop. This set comes with an exclusive minifigure, that has two head options, which can be launched to complete an epic dunk, all while the sneaker itself is removable too.

To add to this, Nike is bolstering the partnership with a batch of new clothes that "pays homage to the style of championship athletes and master builders." This includes a new jacket, T-shirt, backpack, socks, hair ties, and more. Each of these will also launch on September 1.

