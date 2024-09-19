Lego and Formula 1 are joining forces for a variety of new sets

HQ

Lego and Formula 1 are no strangers. The pair have worked on a variety of different projects in the past, although admittedly this tends to be in relation to a select few teams, such as McLaren and Mercedes-AMG. In the future, the pair will be expanding their efforts as part of a new strategic partnership.

As announced in a press release, we're told that Lego and Formula 1 will be working together on a slate of new sets that will debut in 2025 and will offer building opportunities for fans of all ages, be it through Duplo sets or much more complex builds for adults.

There will be a slate of activations held at Grand Prix around the world as of the 2025 season too, but the sets are definitely the more exciting part of the deal, something Lego has teased slightly more about.

"Fans will get to dive deeper into the thrill of top speed racing, brick by brick, as they recreate exciting moments and icons from the race track, pit lane and garages in LEGO brick form: offering an opportunity to step into the driver's seat and experience the complexities of elite motorsport in a whole new way."

This is an ad:

What do you hope Lego brickifies as part of this Formula 1 partnership? Perhaps, Michael Schumacher and David Coulthard's iconic fight, Aryton Senna's glorious Monaco pole lap in 1988, or Lewis Hamilton crawling over the Silverstone finish line in 2020?