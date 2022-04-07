Lego and Epic Games are working together to shape the metaverse for kids

HQ

The Lego Group and Epic Games are entering a "long-term" partnership, which will see the pair working together on an "immersive, creatively inspiring and engaging digital experience for kids of all ages" that intends to shape the future of the metaverse for children and families.

"Kids enjoy playing in physical and digital worlds and move seamlessly between the two," said Lego Group CEO, Niels B Christiansen. "We believe there is huge potential for them to develop life-long skills such as creativity, collaboration and communication in both. We have a responsibility to make digital play safe, inspiring and beneficial for all, and just as we've protected children's rights to safe physical play for generations, we are committed to doing the same for digital play."

According to the press release, it's mentioned that the two will be combining their experiences to ensure that the next era of the internet has the wellbeing of young people at its forefront, and that Epic and Lego will be providing children, in this digital experience, with the tools to inspire them to become creators.

The three principles that the partnership has been founded on includes:





Protect children's right to play by making safety and wellbeing a priority.



Safeguard children's privacy by putting their best interests first.



Empower children and adults with tools that give them control over their digital experience.



As for the exact length of the partnership, that remains unclear, but Epic Games' CEO Tim Sweeney states that the partnership will see the creation of a metaverse that's "fun, entertaining, and made for kids and families."