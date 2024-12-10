Lego and Ducati team up for a Pangiale V4 S set

HQ

What can't you build with Lego? Well, plenty of stuff, but there's also a lot that you can create with these little plastic bricks. From a bust of the Mandalorian to a Polaroid camera, Ducati has now stepped into the Lego ring with a Pangiale V4 S set.

This set is comprised of 1603 pieces, and is therefore recommended for ages 18 and up. It is up for preorder now on the Lego store, but will cost you a pretty penny at £169.99. When completed, the bike will stand at 43 centimetres in length and 30 centimetres in height.

You'll also get a stand showing off information on the bike, which makes it another set that seems designed to be placed on a shelf or some pride of place. Check it out here.

