Lego and Disney team up once again for Beauty and the Beast castle set

Lego has been on an absolute roll as of late when it comes to announcing new sets. Whether it's an awesome T-Rex fossil or a detailed river boat, the block-building company has not failed to disappoint. And it's continuing that expectation and success too, as now it has revealed a new set based on Beauty and the Beast.

This time, we're talking about the famous castle of Beast, a multi-tiered wonder that features the signature purple hue. It's a recreation of the castle from the original animated film, and it's a set that spans 2,916 pieces making up four floors with multiple rooms that each have nods to the iconic movie.

We're told: "The 2,916-piece set features four-detailed levels with multiple rooms, including a ballroom with a spinning floor, a dining room with a table and spinning platters, and a tower room showcasing the enchanted rose. Builders can celebrate the story of Beauty and the Beast through the intricate details of this new set."

The set even comes with a bunch of minifigures, including Belle and Beast, and also Gaston, LeFou and Maurice. The set will debut for all on April 4, with Lego Insiders getting earlier access from April 1, and it will sell for £239.99/€279.99.

