Lego and Crocs collaborate for fun (and very rectangular) footwear

HQ

Crocs are no stranger to partnerships, as over the years the footwear maker has come together with different famous brands for themed options. Now, the latest is a deal with Lego, all to deliver a very rectangular footwear option that is exactly what you'd expect and also very, very fun.

Kicking off what is supposed to be a multi-year partnership (could we get a Lego Crocs buildable set?), fans will soon be able to snag some wearable Clogs that are shaped like a Lego brick. They are regarded as oversized shoes that have four protruding studs, and there is supposedly room for Jibbitz accessories to customise each shoe even further.

While we can't speak much about the functionality of such a comical pair of shoes, we do know that they aren't exactly cheap, as when they launch on February 16, they'll set you back as much as £199.99/€199,99. As per the Jibbitz range that is planned, all we have to add is that these will be launched later in 2026 and will span "Crocs' largest licensed assortment of unique Jibbitz charms".

Would you wear these Crocs out and about?

This is an ad: