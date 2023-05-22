Lego and Bandai Namco team up for Pac-Man arcade cabinet set

HQ

Lego has teamed up with Bandai Namco to mark the 43rd anniversary of Pac-Man. The two companies have been working together to create a new Lego set that reflects the iconic history of the video game character, with this ultimately being a blocky version of a Pac-Man arcade cabinet.

The set spans 2651 pieces and even includes a minifigure of a person slotting a coin into the machine. The arcade machine itself does not actually work and play Pac-Man, but it does feature a mechanical crank to simulate the maze-like gameplay of Pac-Man.

Lego designer Sven Franic commented on the set: "Every detail was carefully considered and crafted, resulting in a one-of-a-kind LEGO creation that captures the magic of the original game while adding a playful new twist and a couple of Easter eggs - in true video game style. We are thrilled to share this incredible build with the world and cannot wait to see the joy it brings to fans of all ages."

As for when the set will debut, it will launch on June 4, and will set you back £229.99 / €269.99 if you intend to pick one up to add to your gaming/Lego collection.