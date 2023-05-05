Lego 2K Drive Year 1 roadmap revealed

HQ

Lego 2K Drive launches in a few months time, and with this being the case, developer Visual Concepts, has now shared a look at the roadmap for the first year of post-launch support. Starting in June with Season 1 and running all the way until Season 4, which is planned for spring 2024, we're told that each season will offer a Drive Pass that allows players to work through 100 tiers to add some new drivers, stickers, flairs, sounds, and more to their collection.

There's actually no mention of what each season will specifically add beyond this battle pass type addition, but we are told that those who don't pick up the Year 1 Drive Pass to get access to the premium versions of these passes, will be able to work through a free track to get some gear all the same.

To add to this, there was mention that a new biome will be added to the game within the first year of support, with this being the fifth biome available in the title.

While you may have your own thoughts about more battle passes to work through, Lego 2K Drive will at least take a page out of Halo Infinite's book, and allow users to work on their passes beyond each season, meaning you won't need to rush to claim all of the content within a specific time frame.

Lego 2K Drive will launch on May 19 on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch.