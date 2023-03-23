Lego 2K Drive has been announced, will be launching in May

HQ

Just recently, Lego and 2K announced that they would be announcing a new driving game today. Well, that announcement has now been made official, and we can tell you all about what is being dubbed Lego 2K Drive.

This open-world racing game will be coming to PC, PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One & Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch, and despite only being announced today, the game will even be debuting in less than two months, on May 19, 2023.

The title will also be developed by Visual Concepts, and will boast a story set across multiple biomes in the colourful world of Bricklandia, offer kart-like racing, include a highly customisable system where you can build your own vehicles, and will be playable entirely alone, online, or in local split-screen.

While you can see the trailer for Lego 2K Drive below, you can also read our preview of the game here after we spent an afternoon getting to play it for ourselves. And if either of those things sell you on Lego 2K Drive, you can even look to pre-order the game as of now, on all platforms, and in one of three editions, with those being:



Standard Edition - Just the base game for $59.99



Awesome Edition - The base game plus the Year 1 Drive Pass giving access to the first batch of post-launch additions when they arrive, as well as a new vehicle, vehicle flair, and in-game Lego minifigure, all for $99.99



Awesome Rivals Edition - All the content from the Awesome Edition, except this includes multiple new vehicles instead, with this costing $119.99



Pre-orderers will also get access to the digital Aquadirt Racer Pack on launch day.