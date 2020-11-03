English
news
Project Cars 3

Legends Pack is now available in Project Cars 3

All players can also now grab Abu Dhabi's Yas Marina circuit for free.

Slightly Mad Studios announced today the new Legends Pack, Project Cars 3's first DLC, which is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. The Legends Pack is part of the Season Pass or it can be purchased separately. In addition, all the players who own the racing game can also get Abu Dhabi's Yas Marina circuit for free.

The Legends Pack comes with loads of content, including 3 legendary Japanese sports cars from the 90's, namely:


  • 1994 Toyota Supra mkIV Turbo

  • 1994 Mazda Rx-7 R2

  • 1997 Acura NSX

Each of these legends also has their own Race Conversation Kit.

The Legends Pack also includes:


  • 16 themed events

  • New trophies and achievements based on the New Legends

  • 12 liveries/20 stickers/5 motifs

  • 5 rims/10 tires

  • 10 plates/5 race numbers

  • 1 new character with 10 outfits and 10 helmets

The Legends Pack is the first content of the planned four packages coming to Project Cars 3. In December, however, "Style Pack" is planned, followed by the "Power Pack" and "Electric Pack" in 2021. Each DLC includes new cars and customisation items, plus the addition of a new free track.

Project CARS 3Score

Project CARS 3
REVIEW. Written by Daniel Andersen

"The cars look fantastic, the surroundings look great, and the wet surfaces made my jaw drop to the floor."



