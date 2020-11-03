Legends Pack is now available in Project Cars 3

You're watching Advertisements

Slightly Mad Studios announced today the new Legends Pack, Project Cars 3's first DLC, which is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. The Legends Pack is part of the Season Pass or it can be purchased separately. In addition, all the players who own the racing game can also get Abu Dhabi's Yas Marina circuit for free.

The Legends Pack comes with loads of content, including 3 legendary Japanese sports cars from the 90's, namely:



1994 Toyota Supra mkIV Turbo



1994 Mazda Rx-7 R2



1997 Acura NSX



Each of these legends also has their own Race Conversation Kit.

The Legends Pack also includes:



16 themed events



New trophies and achievements based on the New Legends



12 liveries/20 stickers/5 motifs



5 rims/10 tires



10 plates/5 race numbers



1 new character with 10 outfits and 10 helmets



The Legends Pack is the first content of the planned four packages coming to Project Cars 3. In December, however, "Style Pack" is planned, followed by the "Power Pack" and "Electric Pack" in 2021. Each DLC includes new cars and customisation items, plus the addition of a new free track.