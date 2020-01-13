Legends of Runeterra open beta incoming

Legends of Runeterra, the upcoming strategy card game by Riot Games, will be having an open beta on PC starting 7 PM GMT on January 24 and will be available for anyone to download and test out the game thereafter.

The beta will show off a variety of brand new content as well as improvements made to what we have already seen, the biggest addition being the very first ranked season (Beta Season) of the game. This will allow players to compete against each other and progress up the ranking system (Iron through to Master).

Also included in the beta will be a friends list and the new challenge a friend function. Players will also be able to try out 20 new and updated cards with some new boards and guardians being added too.

For players who participated in last year's preview and those who have already pre-registered for the game, the beta will go live 24 hours prior, meaning they can access the game from 7 PM GMT on the 23rd. Pre-registration is still open and will be available until 7:59 AM on January 20.

Lastly, any progression players make during the beta, plus any cards they unlock will be available for use in the full game when it drops later in the year.