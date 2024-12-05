Legends of Awen: Rise of the Fianna will take us on a Celtic journey

One of the announcements at the ongoing PC Gaming Show saw the reveal of a Celtic-inspired CRPG known as Legends of Awen: Rise of the Fianna. This is an adventure that sees players stepping into the role of the orphaned child Finn, who after discovering they possess supernatural powers, is taken under the wing of the mythical Fianna to learn how to control their new abilities.

As per the actual synopsis of the story, developer Hawkswell adds: "As the kingdom of Tara faces internal strife and an ancient dark force stirs beneath the land, the Fianna must face both human and supernatural foes. Players will lead their Fianna warband through tactical battles, manage relationships with five unique Companions, and unlock the power of legendary weapons tied to ancient heroes."

While details about the game are limited at the moment due to its early stage of development, we are told that it will deliver turn-based combat, as well as choices in the dialogue, allowing players to negotiate, charm, or intimidate NPCs. The choices you make will affect the character progression however, and lead to various different endings.

Otherwise, we're told that in the first quarter of 2025, Legends of Awen: Rise of the Fianna will be launching a crowdfunding campaign in an effort to help enhance the development of the game. This will include improving the number of player choices and the "depth and impact of their consequences from their original scope."

You can see the announcement trailer for Legends of Awen: Rise of the Fianna below.