Legends is the main theme in the latest WWE 2K24 trailer

As Wrestlemania is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, wrestling legends are a big theme for the upcoming WWE 2K24. And the latest trailer for the game, which has just been released, focuses on this very thing and is appropriately named Legacy.

Here we get to see major names such as Hulk Hogan, Ultimate Warrior, Undertaker, The Rock, John Cena and others deliver devastating attacks and their classic moves, and there is also a look at the game mode that allows you to be a guest referee, as well as so-called Casket Matches where you have to put your opponent in a coffin and close the lid. Of course, a number of today's wrestlers also make an appearance as well.

However, Brock Lesnar is not included due to allegedly questionable business dealings, but hopefully he will appear as DLC later if it proves appropriate.

Check out the video below. March 8 is the release date for PC, PlayStation and Xbox.