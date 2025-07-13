Legendary on the warpath - Sets sights on swallowing Lionsgate

HQ

Could we be heading toward yet another major Hollywood merger? All signs point to yes. Legendary Pictures - the studio behind the Dune films and the MonsterVerse - is reportedly eyeing a takeover of Lionsgate, the company behind John Wick and The Hunger Games. But according to Bloomberg, Legendary wants to test the waters first with some co-productions alongside Lionsgate.

Earlier this year, there were strong rumors that Sony would acquire Paramount - something that ultimately fell through when Paramount chose to merge with Skydance instead. This trend of studio consolidations is showing no signs of slowing down, especially as Hollywood becomes an increasingly centralized market, overflowing with blockbusters and sequels.

Lionsgate only went public last year and has already separated from its former partner Starz. A potential merger with Legendary is no small potatoes, and it's hard to even speculate what kind of price tag such a deal might carry. But if it does happen, we may be looking at a new era of filmmaking, where just a handful of media giants run the whole show.

What are your thoughts on this possible merger?