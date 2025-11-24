Legendary NBA player Chris Paul, nicknamed The Point God, announces retirement at the age of 40

HQ

Chris Paul, point guard for Los Angeles Clippers, considered one of the best in his position - he really earned the nickname of The Point God - and one of the oldest active players in the league, has announced his retirement at the end of the season. The 40 year old (turns 41 in May) posted an emotional video on social media confirming his exit at the end of the season (his 21st overall).

Chris Paul re-joined Los Angeles Clippers last winter, where his stats were drastically lowered compared to his previous tenure at San Antonio Spurs. Paul also played for Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Houston Rockets, but his longest tenures were with Los Angeles Clippers between 2011 and 2017 and New Orleans Hornets between 2005 and 2011, where he was the 4th overall pick of the draft.

Paul never won a NBA Championship, but was named an All-Star 12 times, last time in 2022. He also won two Gold Olympic medals in Beijing 2008 and London 2012.

LeBron James sends a message to Chris Paul, the second oldest active player

Paul is the second oldest active NBA player after LeBron James (who turns 41 in December 30). James sent a heartfelt message to Paul after knowing he was retiring. "He has nothing to hang his head about. He's done pretty much everything this league has to offer. I hope he takes it all in" and that he "He should be as happy as he possibly can. I know he's happy being back in LA with his family".