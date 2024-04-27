Legendary Marvel art director Ray Chan passes away, aged 56

HQ

Ray Chan, an art director known for his work on Marvel films such as Deadpool & Wolverine and Avengers: Endgame, has passed away, aged 56. Chan died on Tuesday near his home in Wales and his death was confirmed by a statement from the studio.

"Ray was first and foremost a good friend to everyone at Marvel Studios. He was a talented collaborator who brought creativity and attention to detail to every frame of every movie he worked on, and who was able to bring out the best in each department he worked with," said Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige and Louis D'Esposito. "He was the nicest human being and was such a pleasure to work with, hugely generous, and the kind of person who could take the seed of an idea and turn it into something beautiful. We are devastated by his passing. He will be missed by everyone at Marvel, and our sincerest condolences go out to his family and friends."

Ray first joined Marvel Studios on Thor: The Dark World as Supervising Art Director and went on to be Supervising Art Director on many other Marvel films, including Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Doctor Strange, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. He was also an Art Director on Spider-Man: Far From Home, as well as Production Designer on The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Additional Photography, and the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine.

Ray is survived by his wife Lindsay and his children Caspar and Sebastian.

Thanks, Variety.