Legendary martial arts actor Chuck Norris dies aged 86

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Legendary martial artist actor Chuck Norris died on Thursday, March 19, at the age of 86, less than 24 hours after being hospitalised in Hawaii. He was famous worldwide for his role in the CBS series Walker, Texas Ranger (1993-2001), as well as many American action films including Missing in Action (1984), The Delta Force (1986), Code of Silence (1985), and Firewalker (1986).

"While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace", his family wrote on Instagram. "To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family."

"The love and support he received from fans around the world meant so much to him, and our family is truly thankful for it. To him, you were not just fans, you were his friends."

Norris also wrote several books about martial arts, sometimes mixed with politics and Christianity, such as the 2008 best seller Black Belt Patriotism: How to Reawaken America, where he explained his conservative political program. Norris was also a conservative activist, endorsing multiple Republican candidates, but never outright entered in politics himself.

Chuck Norris, who held black belts in Karate, Taekwondo, Tang Soo Do, Brazilian jiu jitsu, and judo, also became one of the earliest Internet memes, with funny "facts" about his strength, to the point that it led to more books, video games, and a cameo in The Expendables 2 (2012), his final appearance in a major film.